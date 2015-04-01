Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
‘Udta Punjab’ made Alia Bhatt fly off social media

Alia Bhatt says she had to go off the radar to focus on her work.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Published: April 1, 2015 3:34:04 pm
alia bhatt, udta punjab Alia says she had to go off the radar to focus on her work, but she is now back with the first schedule of her film ‘Udta Punjab’ ending.
The young and versatile Alia Bhatt was missing from the virtual platform for quite sometime. The chirpy actress says she had to go off the radar to focus on her work, but she is now back with the first schedule of her film “Udta Punjab” ending.

Alia Bhatt tweeted:

Abhishek Chaubey’s film that addresses prevalent drug menace in Punjab also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Meanwhile, Alia has been finalised for Shakun Batra’s upcoming modern family drama film “KAPOOR and SONS”, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

