Udit Narayan on 41 years in Bollywood: ‘Young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming playback singer’

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan on Monday got nostalgic about his journey in the movies as he completed 41 years in the film industry. Udit Narayan, one of the biggest singing stars in the ’90s, took to Instagram to celebrate the special day and thanked his listeners for fulfilling his dream of becoming a playback singer.

“41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees’ released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab,” he wrote.

“Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans & well wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day,” the singer wrote, captioning a black-and-white image of himself in a studio from the early days of his career.

While Udit Narayan began his career in 1980, it was only eight years later that fame embraced him as he sang for the Aamir Khan-starrer musical romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. From “Papa Kehte Hain”, “Akele Hain” to “Ae Mere Humsafar”, Narayan belted one hit after the other in the album, composed by Anand-Milind.

He followed up the success of “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” with songs like “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”, “Mujhe Need Na Aye”, “Pehla Nasha”, “Jaadu Teri Nazar”, “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast”, ” “Kya Karen Ke Na Karen”, “Ho Gaya Hai Tujko To Pyar Sajna”, “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”, “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein”, ” “E Ajnabi”, “Main Nikla” and “O Ri Chori”.