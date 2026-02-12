Udit Narayan’s first wife alleges he got her uterus removed in the guise of treatment, demands maintenance: ‘A wife needs respect’

Udit Naryan's first wife has alleged that the singer gaslighted her for years after abandoning her in Bihar and marrying another woman in Mumbai. He's also not fulfilled his commitment of paying maintenance.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 12, 2026
Udit Naryan's first wife Ranjana files a police complaint against the singer.Udit Naryan's first wife Ranjana files a police complaint against the singer.
Controversies don’t seem to stop chasing Udit Narayan. Months after receiving online flak for kissing female members of the audience at his concert, the singer is now making headlines again for alleged ill-treatment of his first wife, Ranjana. The Bihar resident has claimed that Udit not only withdrew her maintenance, but also got his family to remove her uterus under the guise of medical treatment.

As per her police complaint, Ranjana claimed that she married Udit on December 7, 1984. After the singe relocated to Mumbai in order to pursue his music career the next year, he never returned. Udit got a breakthrough in Bollywood with the songs of Mansoor Khan’s 1988 cult romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Later, Ranjana learnt that Udit has married another woman, Deepa, in Mumbai, with whom he later had a son, singer Aditya Narayan. But she claims Udit continued to gaslight her whenever she confronted him. As per Deccan Herald, her miseries continued in 1996 when allegedly under the guise of treatment, Udit and his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, got her uterus removed.

This happened when Udit and his brothers took Ranjana to a private hospital in Delhi for treatment, where she claimed that they got her uterus removed without her consent or knowledge. Ranjana said that Deepa Narayan was also present at the hospital then. It was only much later, during her treatment that Ranjana learnt her uterus has been removed.

Ranjana also alleged that Udit and Deepa abused her and didn’t allow her to enter their Mumbai home when she visited them in 2006. She even claimed to have been insulted and driven away by her in-laws at their residence in Nepal. Since then, she’s been living at her paternal home in Sapaul.

Ranjana previously approached the Family Court in Sapaul and the Women’s Commission, where Udit accepted that he’s still legally married to her and promised to pay maintenance. But as he failed to fulfill that commitment, Ranjana has now lodged a complaint at the Women’s Police Station there. The move also prompted by her learning that her uterus has been removed.

“I was forced to come to the Women’s Police Station. Because as you know, Udit commits to me time and again, but hasn’t fulfilled those commitments yet. I have full faith in the Women’s Police Station. I’m a woman, so I should get justice,” Ranjana told Bihar Tak. “I’ve been keeping unwell these days, so I need his support. But he’s not helping,” she added.

Also Read: Why Rajpal Yadav couldn’t repay his Rs 9 cr debt despite earning in crores, having a 30-year career

“I demand the respect that should be given to a wife. He’s accepted also that I’m his first wife, but doesn’t fulfill the commitments of a husband. What else does a wife need but respect?,” asked Ranjana. Her lawyer also alleged that Udit has done a lot of harm to her. “During treatment, the doctors told her that her uterus has been removed. That’s when she realized Udit is only gaslighting her and ruining her life. That’s why she’s come to the police now,” said the lawyer.

