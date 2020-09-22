scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Udit Narayan dedicates Mitwa song to Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan dedicated a song to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he met with him to discuss the proposed Film City.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | September 22, 2020 6:00:36 pm
yogi adityanath udit narayanUdit Narayan sang a special song for UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Source: @Saurabhsherry/Twitter)

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan dedicated a song to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with members of the film fraternity in Lucknow to discuss the proposed Film City that will be made in the state.

Narayan dedicated a version of Lagaan’s “Mitwa” to the UP CM during the meeting as others looked on.

The meeting was also attended by singer Kailash Kher, comedian Raju Srivastava, actor Manoj Joshi among others. Actor-politician Ravi Kishan attended the meeting virtually.

Yogi Adityanath recently said that the proposed Film City will be made in the terrain between Ganga and Yamuna. The area is located on Yamuna Expressway which connects Delhi to Agra. He added that the proposed location of the Film City is close to Mathura.

The UP CM also shared, “When shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Chanakya, and good films are made, then people get to know about their culture. The environment in families changes.”

“It is the need of the hour that Indian cinema gets a new platform. The state government will completely support this initiative,” he added.

