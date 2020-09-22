Udit Narayan dedicates Mitwa song to Yogi Adityanath

Udit Narayan sang a special song for UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Source: @Saurabhsherry/Twitter)

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan dedicated a song to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with members of the film fraternity in Lucknow to discuss the proposed Film City that will be made in the state.

Narayan dedicated a version of Lagaan’s “Mitwa” to the UP CM during the meeting as others looked on.

Singer @RealUditNarayan sings a song in praise of @myogiadityanath during the meeting of setting up a film city chaired by the UP CM today in Lucknow.

The meeting was also attended by singer Kailash Kher, comedian Raju Srivastava, actor Manoj Joshi among others. Actor-politician Ravi Kishan attended the meeting virtually.

Yogi Adityanath recently said that the proposed Film City will be made in the terrain between Ganga and Yamuna. The area is located on Yamuna Expressway which connects Delhi to Agra. He added that the proposed location of the Film City is close to Mathura.

The UP CM also shared, “When shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Chanakya, and good films are made, then people get to know about their culture. The environment in families changes.”

भारतीय सिनेमा को एक नया मंच मिले, यह समय की आवश्यकता है। इसमें प्रदेश सरकार पूरा सहयोग करेगी। हमारे मन में भारतीयता होनी चाहिए, हमें कहीं भी इसको अपने से इतर नहीं रखना। इस भाव के साथ हम कार्य करेंगे तो उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार इसमें भरपूर सहयोग करेगी: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 22, 2020

“It is the need of the hour that Indian cinema gets a new platform. The state government will completely support this initiative,” he added.

