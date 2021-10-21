Uday Chopra remembers father Yash Chopra on his death anniversary: ‘He took a part of me with him’

Bollywood’s legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra passed away on October 21, 2012. His son and actor Uday Chopra remembered his father on his ninth death anniversary. He took to Twitter to pen an emotional note where he mentioned that it was not just his father that he lost, but a “brotherhood.”

Chopra tweeted, “My father passed away this day 9 years ago. He left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched. I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that.”

The Dhoom actor further wrote how despite being different from each other, both shared a close bond. “But it’s not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humor. That’s how I will remember him…With respect and humor. My Dad always!!!” Uday Chopra added.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has shared the screen with Chopra in the Dhoom franchise, responded to his tweets with a hug emoji.

Yash Chopra, who was known as the King of Romance in Bollywood, was 80 when he died of multi-organ failure after suffering from dengue. His last film was Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which released in 2012. During his illustrious career, he helped make the careers of two of Hindi film industry’s biggest stars — Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his fairytale-like romances, Yash’s films like Kabhi Kabhie, Waqt, Deewaar among others influenced an entire generation of filmmakers.