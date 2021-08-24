Uber young Salman Khan stars in this 80s bike ad, fan says ‘old bhai was so handsome.’ Watch

An old commercial featuring the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has emerged online. The ad was filmed three years before Khan made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi.

In the released clip, we see Salman and another actor promoting a bike company as they race across town on their motorcycles. The two then stop their bikes in front of a couple of appreciative ladies who are later seen hopping on the bikes and zooming off into the sunset with these men. The ad was shared by popular Instagram handle Rare Photo Club with a caption that read, “Hero Honda CD100 ad from 1985. featuring a young Salman Khan. The motorcycle was advertised as the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India with the slogan ‘fill it shut it forget it'”.

Fans showered love on the Bollywood superstar in the comments section. One user wrote, “Still a legend,” while another mentioned, “Super Salman.” Yet another comment read, “Old Bhai was so handsome.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently filming the third chapter of the Tiger franchise. The actor is shooting for the actioner in Russia along with Katrina Kaif. Recently, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 look was leaked online by fans. The superstar was seen sporting a flowing flame-coloured beard in the pictures. He was also clicked taking selfies with his Russian fans.

While Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar helmed Tiger Zinda Hai. Maneesh Sharma is the director of Tiger 3, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, who is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the movie. Its release date is yet to be announced.