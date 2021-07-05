U-Turn: Alaya F to play Samantha Akkineni’s role in Bollywood remake, watch video

Alaya F starrer U-Turn is the Hindi version of the film that has already been remade in four south Indian languages. (Photo: Instagram/alayaf and BR8 Creations)

Actor Alaya F is set to get into the shoes of Samantha Akkineni in the Hindi remake of Tamil and Telugu hit film U-Turn. Touted to be an “edge-of-the-seat thriller,” the Ekta Kapoor production is set against an urban backdrop and will go on floors on Tuesday. The makers of the Bollywood film made the announcement on Monday by releasing a teaser.

Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser video on her Instagram handle, which sets the tone for the suspense thriller. The video replicates the pace of a fast moving vehicle with words “All it takes is one shortcut to change the course of your whole journey. This year, think twice before breaking the rules,” and ends on the sound of a crash.

In her caption, Ekta wrote, “After it’s blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey.”

U-Turn was originally made in Kannada (2016) starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. Its Malayalam remake was titled Careful (2017). Samantha Akkineni played the lead role in its Tamil-Telugu versions (2018) which were shot simultaneously, and went on to become hits, cementing The Family Man 2 actor’s position in the south film industry.

Samantha Akkineni and Aadhi Pinisetty in a still from U-Turn (2018). Samantha Akkineni and Aadhi Pinisetty in a still from U-Turn (2018).

This will be Alaya’s second feature film after her Bollywood debut Jawaani Jaanemaan in 2020. Sharing her excitement, Alaya said, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma’am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I’m absolutely overjoyed to start this journey.”

U-Turn is the third production under Ekta Kapoor’s banner Cult Movies, the new division under Balaji Telefilms after Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa and Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2.

Talking about roping in Alaya F, Ekta Kapoor added, “Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There’s a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists & turns galore & edge-of-the-seat excitement. I’m so happy to have Alaya on board!”

Debutante director Arif Khan is helming the project. He has previously worked as an assistant in films like Gunjan Saxena, 2 States, Student of the Year and more.

The plot of original U-Turn revolved around an intern journalist and police inspector who are out to nab the culprits behind the death of motorists who break a traffic rule at a particular flyover.