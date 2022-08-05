Two of my films flopped when I shaved my moustache, says Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor graced the second episode of Case Toh Banta Hai. In the latest episode of the Amazon MiniTv show, Anil talked about his career and even gave a shout out to his friends.

During the show, host Riteish Deshmukh asked Kapoor about his famous moustache. He asked, “Aapne har film mein mooch rakhi hai sivaye Lamhe ke. Lekin Lamhe ke baad aapne kabhi mooch kyun nahi rakhi? (You have had moustache in every film except Lamhe but post lamhe why didn’t you keep a mustache?)”

The 60-year-old actor answered, “Do film mein mooche safa ki thi, unfortunately film bhi safa ho gayi yaar.” (I was clean shaven in two films but unfortunately those films got shaved off too) He added, “Both the films bombed at the box office. After that I decided, henceforth, I will never shave my moustache.”

On Case Toh Banta Hai, Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defence lawyer, respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila as a judge who decides the fate of Bollywood celebrities. The upcoming episode of Case Toh Banta Hai will feature Vicky Kaushal.