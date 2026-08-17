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Two injured as Ashwin Mushran’s car hits scooter in Goa; driver booked
Ashwin Mushran and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, severely injuring a father-son duo.
Two persons were injured after a car in which actor Ashwin Mushran was travelling collided with a scooter in Goa’s Kushawati district, police said on Monday.
The accident occurred in Quepem village on Saturday, they said, adding that a case has been registered against Mushran’s car driver.
A video of an argument between a local, Ashwin Mushran and his wife after the accident has gone viral on social media.
Mushran is known for his roles in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Fashion.
The actor and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, severely injuring a father-son duo, a senior police official said.
The police have registered a case against the actor’s driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman (32), who was at the wheel when the accident occurred, the official said.
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A local, identified as Amol Kanekar, and others confronted the actor and his wife following the incident.
Ashwin Mushran was not available for comment on the incident.
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