Twitter user asks when Nick Jonas divorced Jameela Jamil. Her response wins over Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Jameela Jamil (right) had a good laugh at this mess. (Photo: Priyank Chopra/Instagram, NBC)

It seems like Westerners are still having a hard time telling apart The White Tiger actor Priyanka Chopra and The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil, but the two actors are just laughing at this mess.

Actor Jameela Jamil was recently tagged in a post on Twitter by a user who wrote, “wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?” Nick is married to Chopra since 2018.

Jameela replied to this tweet, “A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still.” Priyanka posted a “Lol!” to this comment.

Jameela Jamil is a British actor and comes from Indian and Pakistani heritage.

This is not the first time that someone has confused the names of the two actors. In 2019, a British journalist wrote Jameela’s name as he was talking about Priyanka and named her as The Good Place star.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. She also released her memoir Unfinished. The actor is looking forward to the release of Text For You, Matrix 4 and her Prime Video web series Citadel.