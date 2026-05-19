Twisha Sharma gave up movies for job and marriage; was so full of life, reveal film colleagues

The death of former actor Twisha Sharma has sent shockwaves across the country, particularly after serious allegations arose against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who served as a district judge in Bhopal. Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on the night of May 12. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR, and the charges included dowry death and dowry harassment, an earlier report by The Indian Express revealed.

Meanwhile, her friends, family, and well-wishers recently gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest, demanding justice for Twisha. Amid all the clamour, her former colleagues in Tinseltown have reacted to the 33-year-old’s shocking demise, sharing their memories of her. For the unversed, Twisha had earlier worked as an actor and model and had also appeared in advertisements before switching careers and joining the corporate world. At the time of her marriage, she was employed with a private company in New Delhi.

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Twisha Sharma’s acting career

According to reports, she worked in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu (2021) and the Hindi short film Zara Sambhal Kay (2018). She was also the former Miss Pune. Expressing shock over Twisha’s death, her Mugguru Monagallu co-star Dheekshith Shetty, who rose to fame with his roles in Nani’s Dasara (2023) and Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend (2025), fondly remembered her as a “committed and hard-working” artiste.

“It’s very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion towards whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it’s shocking to know that she took her own life,” he told Hindustan Times. Mentioning that they couldn’t keep in touch after their movie’s release, Dheekshith revealed that he didn’t even know that she had married.

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‘Twisha Sharma wanted to do master’s degree’

“We worked on that one film, and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her master’s degree, and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army, and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea. So she wanted to just go back and settle with her family,” he added.

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Calling her a simple and professional actor, the film’s director, Abhilash Reddy, recalled, “I met her parents on the day of our film’s screening. and they were all such lovely people. It’s such sad and shocking news of her passing.”

Actor and podcast host Swetaa Varma, who also worked with Twisha in Mugguru Monagallu, expressed shock at the news of her former colleague’s death. “Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just six months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step. I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served,” Swetaa wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swetaa Varma (@swetaavarma)

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Hailing from Noida, Twisha Sharma was an MBA graduate. She and Samarth tied the knot on December 9, 2025, in Delhi after meeting through a matrimonial website in 2024.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Twisha obtained a BBA degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2024 and later earned an MBA from the Centre For Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in 2024. At the time of her death, she was working at the Delhi office of DADB Germany as a communication and onboarding manager.

What’s the current status of Twisha Sharma death case?

Her death occurred within six months of marriage under “unnatural circumstances,” observed a sessions court in Bhopal while rejecting her husband’s plea for anticipatory bail recently.

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While Samarth’s counsel claimed that Twisha had become distressed after learning of her pregnancy in April of this year and did not want to continue “the role of a housewife,” the prosecution alleged that she was harassed for dowry and pressured into terminating her pregnancy. Samarth is currently at large.

Disclaimer: This article discusses a tragic loss of life and sensitive themes involving legal allegations of dowry harassment. We respect the gravity of these circumstances and the emotional impact they may have on readers. This content is intended for informational and reporting purposes only.