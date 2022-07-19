Twinkle Khanna posts heartfelt note on dad Rajesh Khanna’s death anniversary: ‘Still there, in all our hearts’

Twinkle Khanna, author and former actress, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her late father Rajesh Khanna to commemorate his 10th death anniversary. The photo shared was monochromatic and had a young Twinkle hugging her father from behind, dressed in a salwar kameez, with her hair tied in a low bun. The post was captioned, “10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts.” Several Bollywood celebrities took to commenting on the post with the heart icon, including Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Tisca Chopra and Tahira Kashyap.

Rajesh Khanna began his career in the late 1960s with the film Aakhri Raat, which was India’s official entry for the Oscars the same year. The superstar then featured in several popular and critically-acclaimed films like Aaradhna, Kati Patang, Anand, Amar Prem, Chhoti Bahu, Guddi, Haathi Mere Saathi, Sitapur Ki Geeta, Namak Haraam, and more. Rajesh Khanna passed away on 18th July, 2012, at his bungalow in Mumbai, after battling cancer for several years.

Rajesh Khanna was married to actress Dimple Kapadia with whom he had two daughters, Twinkle being the elder. Twinkle who had made her debut with the Aamir Khan film Mela (2000), shares her birthday with her father. Last year in December, she had taken to Instagram to commemorate her shared birthday with her father with a heartfelt caption that concluded with the words, “It’s our day together, now and forever.” Earlier in 2020, Twinkle had taken to Instagram again and revealed that he considered her to be the “best present” of his entire life.

His long-time co-star Sharmila Tagore also recently took to revealing some unknown facts about working with Rajesh Khanna in the audiobook Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara. Calling him a man full of “complexities and contradictions” she said, “There was a long queue of women from nine to ninety outside the studio where we worked. The hysteria was unprecedented. He probably didn’t have the attributes that are normally associated with a hero, what he had was a disarming smile, youthful energy and an innate sense of drama and a well-modulated voice which he used to his fullest advantage.”

Last year, a biopic based on the life of the actor was also announced. The biopic, reportedly based on Gautam Chintamani’s “Dark Star: The Loneliness of being Rajesh Khanna” is rumoured to be directed by Farah Khan, although further details of the project remain unknown.