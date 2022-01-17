Twinkle Khanna says she won’t even talk to Akshay Kumar if they met today, his hilarious response is a winner

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna and her actor husband Akshay Kumar are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their wedding on Monday. Twinkle took to Instagram to shared a photo of them together. She said that she and Akshay had a chat on their special day in which they ruminated about their differences. Twinkle said that they are so different that she is not sure if she would not even talk to Akshay if they met at a party today.

Akshay responded by saying he would “definitely” talk to Twinkle. When Twinkle asked whether he would ask her out, Akshay quipped that he would say, “Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle also wrote the #21yearsoflaughter hashtag in the post.

The full caption read, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

Him: I would definitely talk to you.

Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?

Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’

#21yearsoflaughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay and Twinkle are known for their differing political views. Akshay spoke about the same to Bombay Times in 2017. He said, “Both Twinkle and I are not against anyone. She has her point of view and I have mine. That’s the way things should be between a husband and wife. If I tell her to do things my way, it’s wrong on my part. Such things can cause trouble and even break a relationship.”

They married on January 17, 2001. They have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His next project is Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj, a historical drama based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will essay the role of love-interest Sanyogita.