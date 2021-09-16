Twinkle Khanna’s wish for ‘beautiful birthday boy’ Aarav gets love from Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor. See photo

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar‘s son Aarav Bhatia turned a year older on September 15. The 47-year-old actor-turned-author, Twinkle took to Instagram to wish Aarav on his 19th birthday. She shared a pretty picture of herself with Aarav and wrote, “My beautiful birthday boy❤️.”

Twinkle and Aarav were seen sitting under a tree as they posed for the camera. Akshay and Twinkle left for the UK a few days after the actor’s mother passed away. Akshay had rushed home from Cinderella shoot to be with his mother after she was admitted to hospital.

As soon as Twinkle wished Aarav on Instagram, many of Akshay’s co-stars and Twinkle’s friends too sent birthday wishes to the young lad. Akshay’s BellBottom co-star Vaani Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Aarav.” Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Happy, happy birthday sweetie Aarav many blessing.” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “My god not so little anymore! Happy happy birthday Aarav.” Hrithik Roshan also wished Aarav and said, “Happy birthday Superman.”

Twinkle and Akshay have shared several heartfelt posts on their social media platforms featuring their children, serving as parenting goals.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for over 20 years, they tied the knot in 2001. Before their wedding, they shared screen-space in films like International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 19-year-old son Aarav and 8-year-old daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Twinkle is a celebrated author and a producer. She has authored three best-selling books, namely — Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Akshay, who was last seen in BellBottom, has Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re in the pipeline.