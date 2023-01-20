Twinkle Khanna was feeling ‘low, cold and 50 shades of miserable’ till she saw this

Twinkle Khanna lives up to her social media moniker, Mrs Funnybones. Even when posting about serious topics or delivering life lessons, she ladles them with a generous dose of humour. On Thursday night, Twinkle shared a clip of herself as she tried her hand at a trending Instagram reel.

Twinkle Khanna, who is actor Akshay Kumar’s wife, wrote, “I woke up feeling low, cold and fifty shades of miserable and then I saw this. For everyone who needs it today! I swear if you sing along and dance to this song, the blues chase themselves out of the door..”

On a lighter note, Twinkle also added, “P.S Muted my voice because that would bring the blues right back 🤓. ‘Puff out your chest, Take a deep breath, You’re gonna be okay. Is it loud in your mind, just take your time you’re gonna be okay..”

Watch Twinkle Khanna’s video:

The post is getting a lot of love from her fans. A fan wrote, “Saving it for a bad day ….thanks,” while another posted, “Oh God so needed this today….thanks for sharing it🙏.”

Many fans are happy to relate to this video of Twinkle as one wrote, “I look at kitchen…kids…laundry..office… than some reels which you made it..lol…Priyanka go to work 🔥 twinkle is also feeling same sometime..it just okay.”

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in 2001 in a simple wedding ceremony after a period of courtship. They have two children – son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.