Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Twinkle Khanna was feeling ‘low, cold and 50 shades of miserable’ till she saw this

Twinkle Khanna shared a clip of herself as she tried her hands on a trending Instagram reel.

Twinkle KhannaTwinkle Khanna shares some motivation. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna lives up to her social media moniker, Mrs Funnybones. Even when posting about serious topics or delivering life lessons, she ladles them with a generous dose of humour. On Thursday night, Twinkle shared a clip of herself as she tried her hand at a trending Instagram reel.

Twinkle Khanna, who is actor Akshay Kumar’s wife, wrote, “I woke up feeling low, cold and fifty shades of miserable and then I saw this. For everyone who needs it today! I swear if you sing along and dance to this song, the blues chase themselves out of the door..”

Also read |After Akshay Kumar’s anniversary wish, Twinkle Khanna says ‘You don’t have to be alike to make it work’

On a lighter note, Twinkle also added, “P.S Muted my voice because that would bring the blues right back 🤓. ‘Puff out your chest, Take a deep breath, You’re gonna be okay. Is it loud in your mind, just take your time you’re gonna be okay..”

Watch Twinkle Khanna’s video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

The post is getting a lot of love from her fans. A fan wrote, “Saving it for a bad day ….thanks,” while another posted, “Oh God so needed this today….thanks for sharing it🙏.”

Many fans are happy to relate to this video of Twinkle as one wrote, “I look at kitchen…kids…laundry..office… than some reels which you made it..lol…Priyanka go to work 🔥 twinkle is also feeling same sometime..it just okay.”

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in 2001 in a simple wedding ceremony after a period of courtship. They have two children – son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:51 IST
