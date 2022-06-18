Twinkle Khanna transforms a dull bedroom into ‘oasis of peace,’ shares pocket friendly tips. Watch

After giving tips on how to transform a balcony and a guest room, Twinkle Khanna is back with yet another video in which she has shared pocket-friendly tips on how to convert a plain bedroom into an ‘oasis of peace.’ The actor-turned-author spoke about how living rooms are like the “the popular girls in college that get all the attention,” but bedrooms are “hidden behind closed doors” as they are full of laundry clothes, suitcases and a wet towels, which always manage to end up on the bed.

Titled A DIY Master Bedroom Makeover on a Budget with Twinkle Khanna, the video was shared on the Tweak India YouTube channel on Saturday. Earlier, she has hosted several celebrities on the channel for heart-to-heart chats. Twinkle also writes blogs that are posted on the Tweak India website.

She said in the video, “Vahan laundry ka hamper, yahan suitcases ka Taj Mahal… Aur bed pe geela towel rehna toh, ghar ghar ki baat hai (A laundry hamper on one side and a Taj Mahal made of suitcases on the other, and a wet towel on the bed is the story of every house).”

She continued, “There are people like me who like to keep a jug of water by the bedside and we keep drinking through the night and going to the toilet also through the night, iss tarah humare 2000 steps bhi hojaate hai aur tab tak baaki ke log kharrate maarte hai,” she said.

Giving an insight on a “smart way to decorate the walls with artwork,” Twinkle said that she prefers to space out nails in a way that enables her to change photos as per her mood. Another useful tip Twinkle shared is to have a small tray on either side of the bed in which you can deposit keys or the AC remote, which makes them easier to find. She also gave tips on the placement of indoor plants, which are also easy to maintain.

Fans loved Twinkle’s tips as they showered the video with adorable comments. “Very useful tips and tricks for budget friendly renovation thanks,” a comment read, while another read, “brilliant ideas.”