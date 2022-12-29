scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Toddler Twinkle Khanna makes father Rajesh Khanna beam with joy in throwback pic on ‘bittersweet’ shared birthday. See here

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for her father, actor Rajesh Khanna, who is considered Bollywood's original superstar.

Rajesh KhannaTwinkle Khanna shared a photo with Rajesh Khanna (Photo: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna)
Actor and author Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback photo with veteran actor Rajesh Khanna on Instagram on their shared birthday. She called it a ‘bittersweet’ moment as she posted the black-and-white picture where she is dressed in a frock, while Rajesh Khanna smiles affectionately at her.

Twinkle Khanna captioned the photo, “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories.” Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora commented with hearts on the post, while fans sent their best wishes. One commented on the photo, “And I believe you were the only true love of his life.” Another wrote, “And this picture has captured so much!” A comment  read, “Happy birthday to you, Twinkle, and fond remembrances to him.” “Happy Birthday Twinkle honey. Enjoy your special day. A star was born on this date,” read another. Many said it was a ‘beautiful’ photo.

Also Read |When Rajesh Khanna said that he was ‘turning hysterical with work pressure’ while filming Anand: ‘Nobody cared and nobody listened’

 

Rajesh Khanna began his career in the late 1960s with the film Aakhri Raat, which became India’s official entry for the Oscars the same year. He starred in several popular and critically-acclaimed films like Aaradhna, Kati Patang, Anand, Amar Prem, Chhoti Bahu, Guddi, Haathi Mere Saathi, Sitapur Ki Geeta, Namak Haraam, and more. Rajesh Khanna passed away on 18th July, 2012, at his bungalow in Mumbai, after battling cancer for several years.

Twinkle is the elder daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She also has a younger sister named Rinkie Khanna, who has also starred in a few films. Twinkle made her debut in the film Barsaat with Bobby Deol and went on to star in films like Jab Pyaar Kissi se  Hota Hai, Baadshah, Chal Mere Bhai, Mela, Jodi No.1, and a few others. Twinkle then stepped away from acting and is now a writer. She married Akshay Kumar in 2001 and the couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

