Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Twinkle Khanna takes us inside her sun-kissed library full of ‘cheeky candles’, gives tips on how to style your study

Along with giving a sneak peek into her study, Twinkle Khanna also shared a tutorial on how to "style your bookshelf".

Twinkle KhannaTwinkle Khanna shows around the study at her Mumbai home. (Photos: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna often shares a slice of her life on social media. Twinkle, who goes by the moniker of Mrs. Funnybones has taken us inside the sun-kissed library at her and Akshay Kumar‘s beautiful beach facing residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

Twinkle took to Instagram to share a video of herself styling her bookshelf and also wrote down the tips as the caption to her post. The 48-year-old writer chose Miley Cyrus’ Flower song as the background score of the video; the song talks about the importance of self love.

In the video, Twinkle is seen placing one object after another on the bookshelf and making the most of the empty spaces between books. She is also seen “colour coding” the books and stacking some by their size. Twinkle then adds a touch of her signature quirk by placing a “cheeky candle” on one of the shelves, decorating the space with flowers and ceramics. And finishes the look by adding “wonderful art.”

Twinkle, in yet another video, shared how she likes her desk to be like. She shared that she is thrilled with the latest book she acquired, “God of Money” which is an extract from an essay by Karl Marx. Twinkle then emphasises her need to have a desk planner handy and also asks the viewers what they bought lately.

Twinkle often shares sneak peeks from her home and family life, she also shares sometimes funny and sometimes loved-up pictures with her husband Akshay, who is currently busy with his tour, The Entertainers in the US. Twinkle debuted as an author with Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She then wrote books like The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2017) and Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018).

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 09:45 IST
