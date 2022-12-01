scorecardresearch
When Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav kept playing clip of her kissing Ajay Devgn’s bare chest in Jaan: ‘It’s sick’

Twinkle Khanna said in a 2015 interview that she has forbidden her children from watching her movies, because she is embarrassed of them and they make fun of her for it.

twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna doesn't look back fondly on her acting career. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has always been self-deprecating about her acting career. The daughter of screen icons Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle made her acting debut opposite Bobby Deol in 1995’s Barsaat. She has also starred in films such as Mela and Itihaas.

In a 2015 interview with Mid-Day, Twinkle further downplayed her acting talents, and revealed that even her son makes fun of her films. Twinkle and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, have two children — daughter Nitara and son Aarav. “I don’t let my children watch my movies. And my son is an a**. There’s a scene in Jaan, and he’s going around… I can’t say this. He keeps replaying this clip, where I’m kissing some man’s nipple. And they made a collage of this for my birthday. It’s sick!”

She continued, “I don’t think my family’s being very supportive about this ‘great’ career.” Twinkle said that even though she was a prominent face in 90s Bollywood, she ‘didn’t enjoy it’. She said, “There’s a difference between a job and a career. I didn’t enjoy it. All I wanted to do was go back home and read books. There were times when I was sitting and knitting on set, and my spot boy would come and say, ‘Aap mat kariye, sab aunty ji bolenge’. I had to live up to this image, but I wasn’t that person.

Jaan, directed by Raj Kanwar, was released in 1996 and featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Twinkle’s last release was 2001’s Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, which was released in 2001. She has since transitioned into a successful career as a columnist. She also conducts interviews on her Tweak India platform.

