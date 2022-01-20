Twinkle Khanna sings ‘Mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai’ to a plate of laddoos in hilarious video: ‘To eat, or not to eat’

Twinkle Khanna loves laddoos and the writer-producer isn’t shy to admit it. On Thursday, the Baadshah actor took to Instagram to upload a hilarious video where she shared her dilemma of “to eat, or not to eat.”

Twinkle’s video has her singing Saajan’s popular song “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai” in front of a plate full of laddoos that she was offered with breakfast. Her singing isn’t all that great but Twinkle admits that her “off-key singing” is just to keep her mouth busy so she can fight the urge.

Twinkle shared in the caption, “To eat, or not to eat that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast. My solution is to keep my mouth so busy with my off-key singing that the urge and a few ears, collapse quickly in a disgruntled heap. By the way, how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? Drop your requests in the comments for the next #TuneIntoTwinkle that does not go by the acronym #Tit”.

Sonali Bendre could not control laughter at Twinkle’s antics and shared a laughing emoji in the comments section.

Just a few days ago, Twinkle celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Akshay Kumar. The two brought in their special day in Ranthambore as Twinkle shared a few videos from the tiger reserve. Twinkle also shared a photo with Akshay on Instagram.

Before traveling to Ranthambore, Twinkle brought in the new year with her family in Maldives. She had earlier shared a few photos and videos from that trip as well.