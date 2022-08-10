Twinkle Khanna shows how to transform kids’ bedroom: ‘Don’t spray fertiliser on your children’

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna recently shared a video on her digital media company Tweak India’s YouTube channel. In the clip, Khanna was seen sprucing up a lacklustre kids’ bedroom.

The popular author first changed the look of the child’s bed by using more colourful cushions, which not only added colour to the resting place but also doubled as a safety net, considering the kind of physical activities children often indulge in. Khanna then moved to the bedside study table, which she suggested should be of a more neutral colour to keep up with the changing nature of the growing child.

Next came the cube-shaped shelve spaces which Twinkle Khanna suggested to line with baskets and plastic tubs, where children could keep all their stuff, including things like books and toys.

Speaking more about the neutral colour preference, Khanna advised viewers to keep kids’ walls also neutral and to not paint it in gender stereotypical colours of blue and pink. Within the same space, the actor-turned-author managed to create a small but interesting space for some artwork and/or music space for the child, if they were so inclined.

Twinkle Khanna also thought it would be wise to keep the tech gadgets away from the bedroom, instead lining up the shelves with a lot of Road Dahl and Sudha Murthy books.

Twinkle Khanna is a popular author herself, having penned three books — Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving. Formerly an actor, she is married to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and has two children with him, Nitara and Aarav Kumar.