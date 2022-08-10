scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Twinkle Khanna shows how to transform kids’ bedroom: ‘Don’t spray fertiliser on your children’

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna spruces up a child's bedroom in a fun video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 2:25:51 pm
twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna adds her touch to a kid’s bedroom. (Photo: Tweak India/YouTube)

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna recently shared a video on her digital media company Tweak India’s YouTube channel. In the clip, Khanna was seen sprucing up a lacklustre kids’ bedroom.

The popular author first changed the look of the child’s bed by using more colourful cushions, which not only added colour to the resting place but also doubled as a safety net, considering the kind of physical activities children often indulge in. Khanna then moved to the bedside study table, which she suggested should be of a more neutral colour to keep up with the changing nature of the growing child.

Next came the cube-shaped shelve spaces which Twinkle Khanna suggested to line with baskets and plastic tubs, where children could keep all their stuff, including things like books and toys.

Speaking more about the neutral colour preference, Khanna advised viewers to keep kids’ walls also neutral and to not paint it in gender stereotypical colours of blue and pink. Within the same space, the actor-turned-author managed to create a small but interesting space for some artwork and/or music space for the child, if they were so inclined.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’
Also Read |Akshay Kumar says he has never given Twinkle Khanna reason to ‘fear’ anything he does: ‘My core belief has always been catering to the family…’

Twinkle Khanna also thought it would be wise to keep the tech gadgets away from the bedroom, instead lining up the shelves with a lot of Road Dahl and Sudha Murthy books.

Twinkle Khanna is a popular author herself, having penned three books — Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving. Formerly an actor, she is married to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and has two children with him, Nitara and Aarav Kumar.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 02:23:13 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vijay Varma shares a tight hug with 'Darlings' Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah, selfie with Shah Rukh Khan
Vijay Varma shares a tight hug with ‘Darlings’ Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah, selfie with Shah Rukh Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement