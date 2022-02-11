Twinkle Khanna shares throwback click with mother Dimple Kapadia, fan says ‘Your mum is so beautiful’

Twinkle Khanna on Friday shared a childhood click on Instagram featuring herself, mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinkie Khanna. Sharing the photo, Twinkle compared her pose to sculptor Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker, and believes she looks cuter than the popular figure.

The black and white photograph has Dimple holding little Rinkie, with Twinkle striking a pose. In the caption, she wrote, “Who strikes the pose better? My answer: Rodin’s The Thinker, but I was way cuter :) You can throw in your vote as well. P.S Let me clarify, since even my friends are messaging me – the pose competition is not between the three of us. It’s us versus Rodin’s thinker. Jesus !!!!”

While Tisca Chopra said Twinkle is “way cuter and better dressed!”, Malaika Arora called her “beautiful.” Many fans, however, also left interesting replies appreciating Dimple Kapadia. One fan wrote, “Not sure about the pose, but Dimple ma’am is looking cutest among the three of you.” Another comment read, “Your mum is sooo beautiful- like wine – She gets better with time.”

Twinkle Khanna regularly shares candid posts on Instagram about family, films, books and parenting. She recently shared a click of herself kissing her daughter Nitara. Along with the photo, Twinkle mentioned how a mother not only needs to keep an eye on her child’s homework but also on her mind. “A mother needs to keep an eye on her child’s mind as much as she does on her homework. She must follow the tendrils of her thoughts, and each time she sees something askew, she has to nudge it back in place and she needs to do this every single day,” the actor-turned-author wrote on Instagram.