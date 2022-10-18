scorecardresearch
Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious, relatable post about introverts trying to get out of unwanted invites, fan says ‘Please suggest best excuse’

After trying her luck in Bollywood and not finding it to her liking, Twinkle Khanna veered towards writing, and has published three books till date.

twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna shares a post about introverts. (Photo: Twinkle/Instagram)

Former actor, writer and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar‘s wife Twinkle Khanna recently shared a funny but relatable post about introverts. The video post featured the actor wondering what excuse could come in handy when a person is called to any celebration.

Twinkle captioned the post, “Introverts of the world – How often does this happen? Drop a ❤️ if it’s every other week and tell me the worst excuse you have ever made in the comments below!”

Initially, Twinkle is seen coming up with various excuses in order to decline the said invite, like claiming that she was sick or that she ‘has lost the will to live.’ Ultimately, Twinkle is seen giving up on her endeavour as her clip reads, “I am sick, No, what about I have lost the will to live? None of this will work, I will just have to sacrifice, surrender, roll over, play fetch. I have to gooo. God help me, no one can help me. Help me!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

The video was showered with a lot of comments, with one user writing, “Same happens to me i get anxiety attacks after getting uninvited invites of events that i hate to b part of m never ready to sacrifice my comfort zone n getting ready is like killing me..(sic).” Another asked Twinkle for a suggestion as they wrote, “Please suggest the best excuse.” Yet another person mentioned, “Being an introvert the worst excuse I ever made that is I’ll not go to the program because I’ve to study in navratri.”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar says he has never given Twinkle Khanna reason to ‘fear’ anything he does: ‘My core belief has always been catering to the family…’

After trying her luck in Bollywood and not finding it to her liking, Twinkle veered towards the profession of being a writer. Besides writing columns for daily publications, Twinkle has authored three books — Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving.

