Sunday, June 19, 2022
Twinkle Khanna shares Akshay Kumar, daughter Nitara’s annual ritual on Father’s Day: ‘Some things are best left to dads’

On Father’s Day, Twinkle Khanna shared a video featuring husband, actor Akshay Kumar, and daughter Nitara as they enjoyed fruits from their garden.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 8:19:38 pm
akshay kumar daughter nitara videoTwinkle Khanna gave a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara's bond on Father's Day. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Father’s Day comes with its own rituals for most of us and Akshay Kumar is no exception. Only, it seems interlinked with safed jamun (wax fruit) tree in the actor’s house. On Sunday, author Twinkle Khanna shared a video featuring Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara. The duo can be seen plucking fruits from the tree and then carefully putting them in a bowl.

Twinkle wrote, “The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time. They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines. Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads :) Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K”.

ALSO READ |Akshay Kumar says he and Twinkle Khanna ‘don’t interfere’ in each other’s lives: ‘We think in two opposite directions’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle often shares moments from her and her family’s life on Instagram while Twitter is reserved for more tongue-in-cheek reflections in life which go with her handle, Mrs Funnybones.

Akshay, who was last seen in the box office debacle Samrat Prithviraj, participated in a Mumbai Police event earlier on Sunday. He participated in a range of events including racing, cycling and was also seen driving a patrol van.

He has announced the release date of his next, Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It will clash with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha upon its release on August 11.

