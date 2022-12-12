Twinkle Khanna shares 7 secrets to keep young and fit, and one tip is inspired by Waheeda Rehman

Former actor and writer Twinkle Khanna recently shared her tips to a young and healthy-looking body and mind via her channel Tweak India. The author shared seven secrets to her own fitness routine, and one of them was inspired by the veteran actor Waheed Rehman herself!

Connect with nature

Twinkle shared that when she was younger, she only had three goals — to have a child, a dog and a garden. She confessed that now when her dog and her kids ‘bheja-fry’ her, she retreats to her garden for some me time with her plants. “Agar garden na bhi ho to apne window and balconies mein plant zarur lagayie (even if you don’t have a garden, make sure to have plants at your window sills and balconies), they instantly lift your mood, improve concentration and with them around, you immediately destress.”

Eat a small meal for dinner

“This I learnt from Waheeda Rehman ji; when you eat less at night, your body can rest instead of spending energy in burning down your food. Main bhi ab Waheeda ji ki tarah roz dinner mein omelette khaati hun (Just like Waheeda ji I also eat omelettes for dinner), and then I am off to bed by 10 pm,” revealed Twinkle.

Keep learning something new

Twinkle then went on to confess that despite being a bad singer, she has taken up guitar learning of late in order to bond with her little one, who plays the instrument, adding, “Gaana to door I can’t even hum but to bond with my little one who plays, I began learning how to play guitar. Who knows, one day I might even get good at this.”

Wake up your brain with breathing exercises

The writer, who is also knows as Mrs Funny Bones, then advised her listeners to try some breathing exercises to keep that stress away: “When it comes to making you look and feel older, stress is even worse than birthdays. You can do breathing exercises, and in just five minutes you feel more calm and energised.”

Don’t be afraid to be silly

“Nothing is as sacred as laughter, and I tend to crack all the jokes on myself. Sing a funny song, tell a bad joke that makes your teenagers roll their eyes,” Twinkle smiled as she listed of yet another way to be youthful and fit.

Wear sunscreen

The writer said that post birth, she had spots and pigmentation all over her skin, and so now, she has made it a point to wear sunscreen at all points, especially when stepping out for a visit or an errand on a sunny day.

Make books your friends

And last, but not the least, Twinkle shared what keeps her so busy and happy at all points — her books. She even listed her three favourites — Roald Dahl: The Collected Short Stories, PG Wodehouse: The World of Blandings and Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s The Little Prince.