Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Twinkle Khanna says she turns into a ‘giddy teenager’ when Akshay Kumar picks her from university

Akshay Kumar reached London to investigate what wife, author Twinkle Khanna is doing at her university.

twinkle khanna akshay kumarAkshay Kumar visits Twinkle Khanna in London. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited his wife, author Twinkle Khanna’s university in London. Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of how Akshay visited her to investigate what she is doing at the university. She also said that when Akshay picks her up from the university, she transforms into a ‘giddy teenager’.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “What’s it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it’s a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils. And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from uni :) Drop a ❤️ if you also believe that it’s never too late to do anything at all.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna was dropped off to the university in London by Akshay Kumar along with their children Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle is pursuing a master’s degree in fiction writing at the university. Akshay had shared a post which read, “People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing.”

Also read |Karan Johar says Kajol’s ‘biggest’ crush was Akshay Kumar

The actor-turned-author was very excited about the new phase in her life. She shared her excitement with her followers on Instagram, “There is a jump and a skip in my step as I start on a new journey. It will be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms.”

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:52:32 pm
