Monday, August 22, 2022

Twinkle Khanna says she pays for kids Nitara and Aarav’s education, never had a joint bank account with husband Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna opened up about the importance of being financially self-reliant, and how she had to use her own funds to start Tweak, a digital content company that addresses women's issues. 

Twinkle Khanna reveals she pays for her kids education

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna revealed that she has never shared a joined bank account with husband Akshay Kumar. During a conversation on her own show, Tweak, Twinkle opened up about the importance of being financially self-reliant, and how she had to use her own funds to start Tweak, a digital content company that addresses women’s issues.

Twinkle also revealed that her first salary was at the age of 17 was a ‘pittance’. “It was enough to buy laddoos, I think. But I do remember my first significant paycheque and I put it down to buy a car, a silver Opel. I don’t even know if they make that car anymore.” At the point, actor Neha Dhupia interjected, “Opel Astras at that time was quite a big thing.” Twinkle continued, “I had to take an EMI to pay  for the rest of it.”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar says he has never given Twinkle Khanna reason to ‘fear’ anything he does: ‘My core belief has always been catering to the family…’

During the course of the conversation, Twinkle revealed that she has saved enough money to finally attend a Masters course this year. “So I’m using, what would have been my daughters college fund, to fund myself.” She added, “I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas.”

Twinkle also added that she lives ‘way below her means’. “I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why am I working, if I am not spending on anything.” She also said that she had to break her investment portfolio when she started Tweak. “I had to invest in myself. I needed start-up money and there was no one else investing in me at that point.”

She also said that she has never had a joint bank account since she got married. “Never, not from the day I got married. It’s always been separate.” At this point, Neha cut in and said that she and Angad Bedi share a joined bank account. “It’s fun, it’s because, my money’s my money and your money is mine,” she laughed. On a serious note Neha added that they do have separate accounts, but they also share a ‘sweet’ household account.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:26:31 am
