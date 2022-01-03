Twinkle Khanna explains how she keeps daughter Nitara’s mouth ‘zipped up’: ‘She has more questions than I have answers’

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid reader, shared a photo with her daughter Nitara from the Maldives, where the two of them sit with books. Twinkle mentioned in her post that this was her only way of keeping Nitara busy, as she seems to have more ‘questions than answers’.

Twinkle shared the photo with the caption, “She swats me down with that tongue that could double up as an electric mosquito racket and always has more questions than I have answers. My only respite is to thrust a book in her hand so that her mind is occupied and her mouth is zipped up. Yet another reason to get them to read-A book a day keeps pesky kids at bay!” Fans commented on the post, requesting Twinkle to share some of her favourite reads too.

Recently, Twinkle had shared a post on motherhood, saying that a mother needs to monitor her daughter’s thoughts closely, and when she sees something ‘askew’, she should nudge it back into place. She also expressed her guilt at not being the ‘perfect mother’. “I may be far from perfect and I live with that guilt like most other members that belong to this tribe, but if I can do this much, then that’s good enough and perhaps good enough is as marvelous as we all need to be.”

Twinkle, Akshay Kumar and Nitara had visited the Maldives to ring in the New Year. The family returned over the weekend. Akshay was last seen in the film Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.