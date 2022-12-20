scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Twinkle Khanna gets ‘early Christmas gift’ as she interviews Google CEO Sundar Pichai, reveals what she has learnt from him

Twinkle Khanna listed key learnings from Sundar Pichai from the soon-to-be-out interview.

Actor Twinkle Khanna in conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)
Actor Twinkle Khanna is overjoyed to have conducted an in-depth interview of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The actor on Tuesday posted a picture of her conversation with Sundar Pichai on Instagram.

Describing the interview opportunity as an “amazing early Christmas gift” from Santa, Twinkle listed key learnings from him from the soon to be out interview.

 

“Santa got me an amazing early Christmas gift-An interview with @sundarpichai the iconic CEO of @google and here are 3 things I have learned from him. 1. What are the global advantages of being brought up in India. 2. What does he do to stay grounded and keep his inner werewolf at bay

“3. What the advent of AI means to the world at large. Look out for an in-depth interview coming up soon with our global Icon. #GoogleForIndia @googleindia,” she captioned the picture.

Also Read |When Twinkle Khanna’s mockery of Mela upset director Dharmesh Darshan: ‘It’s an extremely successful film’

The official page of Google India also posted a picture of the duo in conversation– in the backdrop of #WomenWill A Google for India event– and wrote, “aaaaaaaand hello @sundarpichai and @twinklerkhanna (remember this, more to come in a few days🤫).

After an acting career of less than a decade, Twinkle quit films and later turned producer. She has also authored three books. Talking about acting career, Twinkle had said at her book launch event in 2018 that she doesn’t even want to recall her film career.

“I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have Alzheimer’s and I don’t remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways.” Twinkle is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing in the University of London.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:52:58 am
