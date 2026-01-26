Twinkle Khanna opens up about menopause at 52; says it once made her feel like ‘a phone with a faulty charger’

Twinkle Khanna opened up about her menopause journey, sharing how routines, self-care, workouts and supplements helped her feel better after struggling.

google-preferred-btn
Twinkle KhannaTwinkle Khanna speaks at length about her menopause journey. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna is known for her candid, often humorous take on life, never shying away from saying exactly what’s on her mind. The author recently took to Instagram to speak at length about her menopause journey, offering a glimpse into her daily routine and the supplements that have helped her navigate this phase.

Twinkle Khanna shares about her menopause journey

Twinkle shared makeup free pictures and opened up about how her understanding of menopause has changed over time, addressing its difficulties and the habits that helped her regain balance. She wrote, “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger b*tch than I have ever been. For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger.”

Twinkle shared that by committing to a structured routine and prioritising consistent self-care, she feels noticeably better.

What is helping Twinkle in her journey

What made the difference, Twinkle Khanna explained, wasn’t simply “accepting your age.” Instead, it was a disciplined approach built around regular workouts, carefully chosen health supplements, and self-care. Together, these practices have supported her mental wellbeing and helped her approach life with a greater sense of balance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Reflecting on what truly worked for her, the former actress summed it up in her own words: “I feel better now, not because I ‘accepted my age gracefully’ (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy’s worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing) and because after 50 I’ve finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends.”

Supplements that have worked for Twinkle

As part of this journey, Twinkle Khanna also spoke about the supplements she currently relies on while navigating menopause. She clarified that she is still carefully weighing the pros and cons of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Stressing caution, she urged readers to do thorough research and consult medical professionals before introducing any supplements, noting that there is no universal formula that works for everyone.

“While I continue to mull over the pros and cons of HRT, here’s what I’m currently taking to survive this transition,” she noted.

Her current supplement routine includes:
Coenzyme Q10
NAD
Omega-3
Lion’s Mane
Health & Hers Menopause Support Iron
Vitamin D3
Collagen

Story continues below this ad

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s 25th wedding anniversary

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and the former actor shared a video on Instagram of the couple paragliding together. She wrote, “The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple are parents to two children—a son, Aarav Bhatia, born in 2002, and a daughter, Nitara Bhatia, born in 2012.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini calls Dharmendra a 'living institution of Indian cinema'; Mammootty expresses joy
Hours after the announcement of the Padma Awards for 2026, Dharmendra's second wife, veteran actor Hema Malini, reacted to his posthumous Padma Vibhushan, noting that he truly deserves the honour.
'How did he get the award?': Singer exposes Alka Yagnik’s shocking remark
Alka Yagnik
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
pinarayi vijayan
Kerala’s powerbrokers: The caste, religious outfits that parties can't ignore in poll season
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
Akshay Kumar
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement