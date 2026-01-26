Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Twinkle Khanna opens up about menopause at 52; says it once made her feel like ‘a phone with a faulty charger’
Twinkle Khanna opened up about her menopause journey, sharing how routines, self-care, workouts and supplements helped her feel better after struggling.
Twinkle Khanna is known for her candid, often humorous take on life, never shying away from saying exactly what’s on her mind. The author recently took to Instagram to speak at length about her menopause journey, offering a glimpse into her daily routine and the supplements that have helped her navigate this phase.
Twinkle Khanna shares about her menopause journey
Twinkle shared makeup free pictures and opened up about how her understanding of menopause has changed over time, addressing its difficulties and the habits that helped her regain balance. She wrote, “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger b*tch than I have ever been. For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger.”
Twinkle shared that by committing to a structured routine and prioritising consistent self-care, she feels noticeably better.
What is helping Twinkle in her journey
What made the difference, Twinkle Khanna explained, wasn’t simply “accepting your age.” Instead, it was a disciplined approach built around regular workouts, carefully chosen health supplements, and self-care. Together, these practices have supported her mental wellbeing and helped her approach life with a greater sense of balance.
View this post on Instagram
Reflecting on what truly worked for her, the former actress summed it up in her own words: “I feel better now, not because I ‘accepted my age gracefully’ (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy’s worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing) and because after 50 I’ve finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends.”
Supplements that have worked for Twinkle
As part of this journey, Twinkle Khanna also spoke about the supplements she currently relies on while navigating menopause. She clarified that she is still carefully weighing the pros and cons of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Stressing caution, she urged readers to do thorough research and consult medical professionals before introducing any supplements, noting that there is no universal formula that works for everyone.
“While I continue to mull over the pros and cons of HRT, here’s what I’m currently taking to survive this transition,” she noted.
Her current supplement routine includes:
Coenzyme Q10
NAD
Omega-3
Lion’s Mane
Health & Hers Menopause Support Iron
Vitamin D3
Collagen
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s 25th wedding anniversary
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and the former actor shared a video on Instagram of the couple paragliding together. She wrote, “The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar”
View this post on Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple are parents to two children—a son, Aarav Bhatia, born in 2002, and a daughter, Nitara Bhatia, born in 2012.
The United States is currently braving the biggest snowstorm in five years, leaving people stranded and transportation systems disrupted. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani surprised many residents over the weekend by assisting drivers whose cars were trapped by heavy snowfall.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05