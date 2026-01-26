Twinkle Khanna opens up about menopause at 52; says it once made her feel like ‘a phone with a faulty charger’

Twinkle Khanna is known for her candid, often humorous take on life, never shying away from saying exactly what’s on her mind. The author recently took to Instagram to speak at length about her menopause journey, offering a glimpse into her daily routine and the supplements that have helped her navigate this phase.

Twinkle Khanna shares about her menopause journey

Twinkle shared makeup free pictures and opened up about how her understanding of menopause has changed over time, addressing its difficulties and the habits that helped her regain balance. She wrote, “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger b*tch than I have ever been. For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger.”