Twinkle Khanna says her ‘maal’ Akshay Kumar is ‘ageing like whiskey’, invites you to ogle

Writer Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to social media to drop what can only be described as a thirst post for her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing a picture of him from one of their recent vacations to a beach destination, she wrote that he is ageing like fine alcohol.

Twinkle took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Akshay, wearing a half-unbuttoned blue shirt and flaunting his grey beard, and wrote, “Apna maal (our item) Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?”

A screenshot of Twinkle Khanna’s post featuring Akshay Kumar. A screenshot of Twinkle Khanna’s post featuring Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle and Akshay often poke fun at each other on social media, and Twinkle has recently taken to making light of their different worldviews. She wrote in a column for The Times of India last year that if she’d paid attention to the comments thrown her way, she would either have to ‘get a divorce’ because they hold opposing views, or gyrate to Tip Tip Barsa Pani ‘to keep the marriage alive’.

The couple recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, and Twinkle took to Instagram to joke that she wouldn’t give him the time of day had they met now, instead of two decades ago. She wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter.”

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001, and are parents to two children–son Aarav and daughter Nitara