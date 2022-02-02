Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar having worked with both Kareena Kapoor, Karisma is ‘maybe not’ an amazing thing: ‘Men can have long careers’

Twinkle Khanna was dubious about whether both Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor ‘romancing’ Akshay Kumar is a good thing. She said that it just proves the point that women have shorter careers in the film industry, while men can keep working with new generations of co-stars.

Twinkle and Kareena sat down for a chat, which has been shared online on the Tweak India YouTube channel, in which they discussed Kareena’s career and recalled humorous anecdotes about each other.

“It’s so strange, I’m romancing all of Lolo’s co-stars. It’s so weird, because Akshay’s first shot, I was in my school uniform. It’s been such a long time, it actually shows how amazing he is…” Twinkle interjected, “Umm, maybe not. It just shows that here, men can have these long careers, but women have come and gone.”

Kareena said that she’s proving this idea wrong, with her sustained success. Twinkle agreed. She also pointed out that their two families are intertwined, and that at one point, it was rumoured that Raj Kapoor was her mother Dimple Kapadia’s real dad. “For the record, he isn’t,” Twinkle said. It was also rumoured that Rishi Kapoor was her real dad. “For the record, he isn’t,” Twinkle clarified again.

Kareena and Akshay have worked together on numerous films, and he has also worked with Karisma on 13 projects. The actor was last seen in an extended cameo in Atrangi Re, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar at the end of 2021. He has several films lined up. These include Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Prithviraj and more.

Kareena, meanwhile, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.