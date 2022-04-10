Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar gives her ‘hope in heart, will to live and wings to fly’ as he saves a dragonfly. Watch

Apart from promotional content, Akshay Kumar’s Instagram is a sneak-peek into his personality and family life. On Sunday, he dropped a video in which he can be seen enjoying his pool time. However, his leisure moment was interrupted by a dragonfly. As per the actor, the dragonfly slipped in the pool because of which it was unable to fly. In the video, the actor is seen blowing air on the dragonfly. Sharing the video, Akshay spoke about how even humans need “A bit of patience, a bit of cheering” in life.

“Isn’t that what we all need in life – hope in the heart, will to live and wings to fly,” Akshay concluded the post. In response to the caption, his wife and writer Twinkle Khanna spoke about how Akshay gives her hope, will to live and wings to fly too. “You do it often enough for me too,” the comment read. Akshay’s efforts were also loved by his fans as they dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. He is looking forward to the release of several films. He will be seen in Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderalla, OMG 2 and Selfiee. Prithviraj is his YRF project, which is set to release this year.

Ram Setu, on the other hand, is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma. Akshay will be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha in it. The movie is reportedly scheduled to release on Diwali this year. Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay’s second project with Aanand L Rai. The two earlier collaborated for Atrangi Re. The actor is currently busy shooting for Selfie, which sees him sharing the screen space for the first time with Emraan Hashmi.