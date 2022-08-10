Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘Dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed’

August 10, 2022 2:41:33 pm
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is all set to hit cinema halls on Thursday. And while fans await to watch him, wife Twinkle Khanna has already watched the film, and seemed quite impressed. In a social media post, the actor-writer described her experience and said how it made her laugh and cry. She also wrote how the film brings fore the side of India that we pretend doesn’t exist.
Posting the trailer of the video, she discussed the ‘dowry’ custom in the country, writing, “Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large.”
Lauding director Aanand L Rai for building a world with loved-up siblings, Twinkle Khanna hoped that the film would help alter mindsets. She added that it’s the cinema that has the power to ‘burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board’.
View this post on Instagram
“The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board,” she wrote.
The Mela actor ended the note by saying that the film will make one smile and crack up, “But I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed:).”
Fans too agreed to Twinkle Khanna’s words. As many showered Akshay with love, wishing him luck for his film, one of her social media followers wrote, “Dowry is illegal but gifts are way to shower love” a hard reality of India”, while another added, “Looks like a wonderful film for the entire family!!! .”
Subscriber Only Stories
Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. It will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, as both films will release on August 11.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at the gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Anand Mahindra shares an inspirational post about CWG bronze medallist Annu Rani’s brother
INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC confirms interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son
Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple ahead of ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ release
Tether labels Ethereum’s Merge, as ‘most significant moment’ in blockchain history
‘Dream job’: US mattress company is looking to hire ‘professional nappers’
Twinkle Khanna shows how to transform kids’ bedroom: ‘Don’t spray fertiliser on your children’
AP ECET result 2022 declared: Steps to check marks
Vijay Varma reveals his mother called him in panic after watching Darlings: ‘She was worried no one would marry me’
Four of family killed in early morning car crash on highway in Telangana’s Nizamabad, three injured
Anshuman Jha, Sierra Winters to tie the knot in October