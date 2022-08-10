scorecardresearch
Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘Dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed’

Through a social media post, Twinkle Khanna lauded husband Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan, and how it brings fore the side of India that we pretend doesn't exist.

August 10, 2022 2:41:33 pm
akshay kumar, twinkle khannaAkshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will release on August 11. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is all set to hit cinema halls on Thursday. And while fans await to watch him, wife Twinkle Khanna has already watched the film, and seemed quite impressed. In a social media post, the actor-writer described her experience and said how it made her laugh and cry. She also wrote how the film brings fore the side of India that we pretend doesn’t exist.

Posting the trailer of the video, she discussed the ‘dowry’ custom in the country, writing, “Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large.”

Lauding director Aanand L Rai for building a world with loved-up siblings, Twinkle Khanna hoped that the film would help alter mindsets. She added that it’s the cinema that has the power to ‘burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board’.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘It’s a free country, but…’

 

“The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board,” she wrote.

The Mela actor ended the note by saying that the film will make one smile and crack up, “But I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed:).”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar shares emotional note for Bhumi Pednekar ahead of Raksha Bandhan release: ‘Takes a very secure actor…’

Fans too agreed to Twinkle Khanna’s words. As many showered Akshay with love, wishing him luck for his film, one of her social media followers wrote, “Dowry is illegal but gifts are way to shower love” a hard reality of India”, while another added, “Looks like a wonderful film for the entire family!!! .”

Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. It will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, as both films will release on August 11.

