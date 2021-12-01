Twinkle Khanna reveals how she, husband Akshay Kumar divide expenses: ‘I pay for the kids’ education’

Writer Twinkle Khanna revealed how she and her actor husband Akshay Kumar divide expenses, and said that paying for their children’s education is her responsibility. Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001, and have two children—son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and said that her mother instilled a sense of self-reliance in her when she was young.

In a conversation with actor Kajol for her Tweak India YouTube channel, Twinkle noted that Kajol has amassed a ‘small fortune’ during her career, and wondered how she and her husband, Ajay Devgn, handle their finances.

Twinkle said, “You’ve been working for most of your life, so you have also amassed a small fortune of your own. Do you divide bills? Who pays for everything? For example, in our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then I can tell them, ‘tum padhe likhe ho (you have an education) only because of me.’ Do you separate things? Is it all him?”

Kajol replied, “No, we’re very clear about this, Ajay and me, ‘jo tera hai who mera hai, jo mera hai woh mera hai (what is mine is yours, what is mine is also mine).’ Of course, bachche toh mere hi hain (the kids are only mine).’ I think it’s more about convenience, honestly. What works online is more me, and offline is more him.”

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999, and are parents to two children—daughter Nysa and son Yug. In the same interview, Kajol praised Ajay for being a hands-on father, and for waiting up for Nysa to come back home after a night out, and waking up early in the morning to send Yug to school.