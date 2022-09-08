Twinkle Khanna remembers mother-in-law on death anniversary: ‘Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart’

Actor Akshay Kumar lost his mother on this day, last year. His wife Twinkle Khanna today took to Instagram to remember her mother-in-law and her “legendary one-liners and generous heart”.

Twinkle took to social media to share a lovely photo of the family caught in a happy moment. Along with Twinkle, the photos has Akshay, his mother and his sister sharing a laugh. “My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart,” she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to drop heart emojis on the post. Many also wrote, “beautiful photo”, “such a nice family photo” and “she’s blessing you all”.

A day prior to his 54th birthday, Akshay Kumar lost his mother. Sharing the news, the actor had written, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period.”

The next day, remembering his mother on his birthday, Akshay shared a lovely photo with her and wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s latest film Cuttputlli had a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor will next be seen in Ram Setu, which hits cinema halls on Diwali.