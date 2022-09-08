scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Twinkle Khanna remembers mother-in-law on death anniversary: ‘Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart’

Twinkle Khanna on Thursday shared a family photo remembering her mother-in-law on her death anniversary.

akshay kumar, twinkle khanna,Twinkle Khanna remembered her mother-in-law with a sweet Instagram post. (Photo: Twinkle, Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Actor Akshay Kumar lost his mother on this day, last year. His wife Twinkle Khanna today took to Instagram to remember her mother-in-law and her “legendary one-liners and generous heart”.

Twinkle took to social media to share a lovely photo of the family caught in a happy moment. Along with Twinkle, the photos has Akshay, his mother and his sister sharing a laugh. “My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart,” she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to drop heart emojis on the post. Many also wrote, “beautiful photo”, “such a nice family photo” and “she’s blessing you all”.

Also Read |When Twinkle Khanna made a ‘genetic list’ of diseases in Akshay Kumar’s family before marrying him

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

 

A day prior to his 54th birthday, Akshay Kumar lost his mother. Sharing the news, the actor had written, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period.”

Also Read |Twinkle Khanna says she pays for kids Nitara and Aarav’s education, never had a joint bank account with husband Akshay Kumar

The next day, remembering his mother on his birthday, Akshay shared a lovely photo with her and wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s latest film Cuttputlli had a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor will next be seen in Ram Setu, which hits cinema halls on Diwali.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:40:38 pm
Next Story

Bombay HC says no to Ganesh idol immersions inside Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low
NEET UG Result

Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shahid mira phtoos
Step inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor makes it a night to remember
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement