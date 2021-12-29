Twinkle Khanna remembers dad Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary: ‘It’s our day together, now and forever’

It is the 79th birth anniversary of India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna. The veteran actor shares his birthday with his daughter Twinkle Khanna. The actor-turned-author remembered her father on his birth anniversary with a heart-warming social media post. She recalled how her father told her she is the ‘best present’ he could have ever gotten. The author also mentioned that December 29 will always be her and her father’s day.

Twinkle posted a childhood picture of herself with Rajesh Khanna. In the throwback photo, Twinkle is seen kissing her father adorably. Along with the photo, she wrote, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

For her birthday, Twinkle has flown to the Maldives with her husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara. Akshay has wished his wife on her 48th birthday with a picture from their vacation. In the photo, the couple is chilling together on a hammock and are twinning in their blue outfits. “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina 😘,” Akshay captioned the photo.

On Tuesday, Twinkle had shared a glimpse into her ‘birthday break’. She was seen strolling at her resort while enjoying the serene view of the ocean. Along with the video, she had written, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak.”

Twinkle made her debut in Bollywood with the 1995 movie Barsaat, also starring Bobby Deol. She went on to star in films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, Chal Mere Bhai, Mela, Jodi No.1, and a few others. But soon she decided to quit acting as she once revealed in an interview that all the spotlight that comes along with being an actor gives her a “bit of a heat stroke”.

An author and columnist now, she has books like Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving to her credit.