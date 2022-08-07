Twinkle Khanna has only one ‘complaint’ about Ranveer Singh’s nude controversy, says pics are under-exposed: ‘Even with spectacles…’

August 7, 2022 12:42:05 pm
Actor Twinkle Khanna had a rather sharp reaction to the continuing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. After Ranveer posed nude for a magazine, an FIR was filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer, which even led to television debates. Twinkle, known for her razor-sharp wit, said that she had only ‘one complaint’ with the photos.
In her column for Times Of India, Twinkle quoted Vidya Balan’s take on the matter, who, as she noted, ‘has been the target of an obscenity case’ and ‘objectified like most actresses’. Twinkle goes on to ‘assure the morally offended’ that while they are not starting their own ‘Fellowship Of The Naked Trust’, women and the queer community are not troubled by the photos. Twinkle added that they have only one complaint. “Instead of over-exposure, the photographs seem under-exposed. Even with spectacles, magnifying glasses and zoom tools, we are unable to spot any anatomical details.”
Many actors have expressed their solidarity for Ranveer Singh ever since the controversy began. Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier told India Today, “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think people say it for the sake of saying). It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.” Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Sumona Chakravarty among others have also spoken up for Ranveer.
While Deepika Padukone hasn’t addressed the issue directly, she had just shared photos with Ranveer from their recent runway appearance.
