Twinkle Khanna tells Rajmata of Jaipur about Dimple Kapadia sighting a ghost at the royal palace: ‘There was a woman…’

Twinkle Khanna interviewed Rajmata Padmini Devi for her Tweak India portal, and recalled stories about her daughter Nitara and mother, Dimple Kapadia. In the interview, posted on the Tweak India YouTube channel, it appeared that Twinkle’s family has a friendship with the Jaipur royal family.

She was regaled with stories about Mahatma Gandhi, and how his death was acknowledged at the Rajmata’s wedding. Twinkle was also told stories about the Partition, when the then-Yuvrani’s father offered shelter to Muslims, and declared that those looking to harm them would have to go through him. Twinkle asked the Rajmata about growing up in a royal household, and whether it was stifling. She also asked her about how differently the Rajmata had raised her own daughter, and whether it was influenced by her own youth.

Twinkle, the wife of actor Akshay Kumar, also offered her own anecdotes. One concerned her mother, Dimple Kapadia, who claimed to have seen a ghost at the royal palace. She said, “I remember mom telling me once that she’d come to the palace to spend the night. She had this experience where she was lying down, and there was a woman sitting by her bedside, and she had a whole conversation with her. Then she realised it was an entity. Have you seen ghosts in this palace?”

The Rajmata replied with a laugh, “Not at all. Your mother, I think psyched herself, because she was shooting for a film in which she was a ghost. I told her, I said, ‘Listen, you are shooting all day as a ghost. And therefore, at night, I’m sure you woke up and thought there was somebody else there with you. This has never happened, really. Nobody has ever said…'” She said that spirits and ghosts are ‘all over the world’.

Twinkle also asked the Rajmata about her relationship with God, and recalled what her daughter Nitara had once asked. “My daughter once asked me, ‘You keep saying God is everywhere. He’s in the house, on the sofa, in the plate… So then, when I’m doing potty, am I doing potty on God?’ I didn’t have an answer,” Twinkle said with a laugh.

Twinkle often interviews ‘icons’ for her portal, and her conversations usually revolve around the female experience. She also writes blogs, and is published under the pseudonym Mrs Funnybones.