Twinkle Khanna shares rare, throwback video of Rajesh Khanna on 9th death anniversary: ‘He still lives on’

Former actor Twinkle Khanna on Sunday remembered her late father Rajesh Khanna on his ninth death anniversary with a heart-warming video of the superstar from the sets of his 1974 film, Aap Ki Kasam. The video features Rajesh Khanna shooting his solo portions for the popular song “Suno Kaho Kaha Suna” which also starred Mumtaz.

After filming the bits, Rajesh Khanna is seen speaking to a journalist about his experience of shooting the song. “I liked this. It was better than running around trees. It’s running around rocks,” Khanna, hailed as one of the biggest romantic heroes ever in Hindi cinema, had a tongue-in-cheek reply. When asked if he had problems with multiple takes before getting the right shot, the actor said, “Not at all. I liked this part. I liked doing it again and again.”

Towards the end of the short clip, Rajesh Khanna said what mattered in the romantic song was the synchronisation between his expressions and the beat of the track. “Once you get the correct beat and the action is executed on it, there’s always an appreciation.”

Alongside the video, Twinkle wrote a heartfelt caption. “I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on…” Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012 at his Mumbai residence following a prolonged illness.

Khanna, who shot to superstardom with the 1969 hit Aradhana, was often called the “original superstar” of Hindi cinema. His glorious career features films like Kati Patang, Baharon Ke Sapne, Ittefaq, Anand, Do Raaste, Khamoshi, Bawarchi and Amar Prem.