Twinkle Khanna praises her kids as they adapt to Covid-19 norms: ‘They give us hope and joy’

Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to share how her kids have been coping with the pandemic. She shared that her kids have adopted the culture of wearing a mask and how they don’t fuss over the need to isolate.

Twinkle shared a photo of her daughter Nitara and wrote, “The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here. #littleheroes.”

Twinkle Khanna and husband Akshay Kumar have been raising funds for Covid-19 relief. She had earlier shared on Twitter, “What I am seeing on our donation page is surprising-single donors-encouraged by our personal donations-giving 5,10,20 lakhs at a time. If our platforms inspire folks who can spare large sums and it goes to those in need it-isn’t that what matters? #KeepAtIt.”

After she was criticised by some people on Twitter regarding her contribution, she tweeted, “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe.”