scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Twinkle Khanna shares ‘perfectly imperfect parenting’ tip along with a photo of daughter Nitara, impresses Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Twinkle Khanna shared in a post that parents are not responsible for providing a ‘perfect childhood’ for their kids, instead, they should honour their strengths and make them aware.

Twinkle Khanna shared parenting tipTwinkle Khanna shared a tip on parenting in her latest post on Instagram. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Twinkle Khanna shares ‘perfectly imperfect parenting’ tip along with a photo of daughter Nitara, impresses Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-tuned-author Twinkle Khanna regularly shares anecdotes about parenting her two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav. On Thursday evening, Twinkle took to Instagram to share a post that featured Nitara. In the post, Twinkle explained how parents are not responsible for providing a ‘perfect childhood’ for their kids, instead honour their strengths and make them aware.

Twinkle and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, don’t often post pictures or videos of Nitara, and even when they do, they make sure to keep her face obscured.

Also read |Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia poses with cousin Naomika Saran, see photo

Twinkle wrote in her caption, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. Agree? Disagree? #perfectlyimperfectparenting.”

See Twinkle Khanna’s post here: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle’s fans and her actor friends reacted to the post in the comments sectiont.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why elected govt in Delhi if full control with you, Supreme Court asks Ce...
Why elected govt in Delhi if full control with you, Supreme Court asks Ce...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...

Hrithik Roshan, who co-parents his two sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, reacted by posting these emojis: “🙌❤️,” while Sussanne wrote, “So utterly beautifully said 🙌🙌🙌👏👏❤️❤️❤️.” Amrita Arora commented, “❤️❤️❤️ truth ❤️, and Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “👏👏👏👏👏well said Tina ❤️.” Malaika Arora, Tisca Chopra, Tahira Kashyap also reacted to the post.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 09:03 IST
Next Story

Fight over removal of street dogs in Ghaziabad society, woman NGO worker ‘thrashed by residents’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close