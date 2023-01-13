Twinkle Khanna shares ‘perfectly imperfect parenting’ tip along with a photo of daughter Nitara, impresses Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Actor-tuned-author Twinkle Khanna regularly shares anecdotes about parenting her two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav. On Thursday evening, Twinkle took to Instagram to share a post that featured Nitara. In the post, Twinkle explained how parents are not responsible for providing a ‘perfect childhood’ for their kids, instead honour their strengths and make them aware.

Twinkle and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, don’t often post pictures or videos of Nitara, and even when they do, they make sure to keep her face obscured.

Twinkle wrote in her caption, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. Agree? Disagree? #perfectlyimperfectparenting.”

See Twinkle Khanna’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle’s fans and her actor friends reacted to the post in the comments sectiont.

Hrithik Roshan, who co-parents his two sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, reacted by posting these emojis: “🙌❤️,” while Sussanne wrote, “So utterly beautifully said 🙌🙌🙌👏👏❤️❤️❤️.” Amrita Arora commented, “❤️❤️❤️ truth ❤️, and Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “👏👏👏👏👏well said Tina ❤️.” Malaika Arora, Tisca Chopra, Tahira Kashyap also reacted to the post.