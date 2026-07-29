Twinkle Khanna was not kaabil, her comments on Mela lacked dignity: Suneel Darshan

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has once again criticised Twinkle Khanna’s casting in Mela, saying he had doubts about her suitability for the role from the very beginning and was disappointed by the way she later mocked the film in public.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Darshan said he believed changes made to his original story diluted the film’s impact and that Twinkle’s casting was another factor that worked against it. He also took exception to the actor-turned-author repeatedly poking fun at Mela over the years.

Darshan revealed that Mela was based on his original story but said several changes were made before the film’s release.

“The original story of Mela was mine. Some changes were made to it. When I watched the film shortly before its release, I felt that if those changes hadn’t been made, it would have been a superhit because the original story was a winner. I was also worried about the heroine they had cast. I didn’t think she was capable enough for the role.”

‘She spoke without dignity’

Darshan said what hurt him even more was Twinkle Khanna’s public remarks about the film after its release.

“I felt very sad when Twinkle spoke about the film in the media. There was no dignity in the way she spoke. If someone starts saying things, the other person can respond ten times or even a hundred times more strongly. There are many truths in the film industry, but we also have to respect people’s dignity. Sometimes it’s better to let certain things be forgotten.”

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Suneel Darshan had earlier called Twinkle’s casting a mistake

This isn’t the first time Darshan has questioned Twinkle’s casting in Mela. In an earlier interview with Vickey Lalwani, he had said the film required a more established leading lady.

“The original story of Mela was written by me. The title was mine. They went ahead and made the movie. They cast Twinkle Khanna in the movie, which was a miscasting. The movie needed a Karisma Kapoor, and unfortunately, she was not cast in the film. You needed a girl who could carry the movie on her shoulders. I felt that she was not right for the movie.”

He had also claimed that several changes were made to his original script after Aamir Khan joined the project.

“He added the brother’s character. Otherwise, everything else was mine. At a later point, Aamir realised that they needed some permissions and consent. He got through to me, and I had no choice but to agree.”

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Twinkle has often joked about Mela

Twinkle Khanna has never hidden her disappointment with Mela, often making light of the film’s failure. In 2020, she shared a photograph of a truck featuring the film’s villain with the words “Gurjar fir aaega” painted on the back.

“Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation,” she wrote.

She had earlier joked on Koffee With Karan that Mela played a role in her marriage to Akshay Kumar.

“I thought Mela would be the game changer for me. So I told him I won’t marry him then. I also said that if Mela flops, I will marry you.”

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Dharmesh Darshan says Twinkle never criticised Mela to him

Director Dharmesh Darshan, who helmed Mela, had previously expressed surprise over Twinkle’s repeated criticism of the film. Dharmesh said that he continued meeting Twinkle for years while working with Akshay Kumar on Dhadkan and Bewafaa, but she never expressed dissatisfaction with Mela during that period.

“She never told me all these things. But now suddenly, in a show… I find it very odd that you are making fun of a contemporary director. How will it look if I am making fun of a contemporary? I find it very odd.”

About Mela

Released in 2000, Mela starred Aamir Khan, his brother Faisal Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Tahir Hussain, the action drama opened to poor reviews and underperformed at the box office. Over the years, however, the film has gained a cult following online, with several scenes and dialogues becoming popular internet memes.