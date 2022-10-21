scorecardresearch
Twinkle Khanna’s birthday post for niece Noamika starts debate; does she look more like Dimple Kapadia or Rinke Khanna?

Twinkle Khanna's post wishing niece Naomika a happy birthday inspired a discussion about whether the teenager looks more like her mother Rinke, grandmother Dimple Kapadia, or Twinkle herself.

twinkle khanna niece naomikaTwinkle Khanna's mother, Dimple Kapadia, and her niece Naomika Saran.

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to Instagram to wish her niece Naomika a happy 18th birthday, leaving her fans and followers remarking about Naomika’s resemblance to her mother Rinke and grandmother Dimple Kapadia. Rinke made her acting debut in 1999 with the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, but quit the business after marrying Samir Saran in 2003 and moving abroad.

“And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my @naomika14 ❤️ It’s been a joy watching you grow from a little girl who was scared of her bellybutton to this smart, confident woman. Love you loads,” Twinkle wrote in her Instagram post, alongside a portrait of Naomika. She wrote back, “Thank you so much masi, I love you the most.”

Fans had a field day debating whether Naomika looks more like her mother, her grandmother, or Twinkle herself. One person wrote in the comments section, “She looks so much like her mum. And a bit of the Dimple gorgeousness.” Another person commented, “Looks very much like her Masi, same hair, face cut and features.” Farah Khan Ali commented, “Omg. She looks so much like Rinki ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Wish her a very happy birthday. Lots and lots of love and blessings.”

Namrata Shirodkar and Bobby Deol also took to the comments section to wish Naomika a happy birthday.

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she has two children — daughter Nitara and son Aarav. Naomika had once posted a picture of her and Aarav, and had sarcastically remarked, “Can you tell we’re related?” drawing attention to their similar eye colour.

