Twinkle Khanna speaks of mother’s guilt as she kisses daughter Nitara, husband Akshay Kumar showers love

Twinkle Khanna is a doting mother to her two children, Aarav and Nitara, and her Instagram profile holds proof. Yet, the actor-turned-author feels she is “far from perfect”. On Wednesday, Twinkle shared a picture of herself kissing daughter Nitara. The mother-daughter duo seems to be enjoying the sun as they sit together.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle also penned her thoughts about parenting. She mentioned how a mother not only needs to keep an eye on her child’s homework but also on her mind. “A mother needs to keep an eye on her child’s mind as much as she does on her homework. She must follow the tendrils of her thoughts, and each time she sees something askew, she has to nudge it back in place and she needs to do this every single day,” Twinkle wrote on Instagram.

The author shared how like many other mothers, she also lives in the guilt of not being a perfect mother. She added, “I may be far from perfect and I live with that guilt like most other members that belong to this tribe, but if I can do this much, then that’s good enough and perhaps good enough is as marvelous as we all need to be.”

Twinkle’s thoughts got her a lot of love from her husband, fans and people from the film industry. Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Tahira Kashyap, Lakshmi Manchu and Dia Mirza left heart emojis on the post. A few fans appreciated the thought. One of them wrote, “This is exactly what my mommy needed to hear today ❤️❤️❤️ thank you for the way you bring about connectedness to us all! Happy holidays 🐶” Another added, “Brilliant ma’am, this is very important to get connected with your child and I appreciate your thoughts 👏👏👏👏.”

Earlier this month, Twinkle had revealed she pays for her children’s education. During a conversation with Kajol, she asked the actor how she divides bills between herself and her husband Ajay Devgn and gave the example, “In our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then I can tell them, ‘tum padhe likhe ho (you have an education) only because of me.’ Do you separate things? Is it all him?”

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001, and have two children—son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.