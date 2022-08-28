When Twinkle Khanna made a ‘genetic list’ of diseases in Akshay Kumar’s family before marrying him

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna who is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, had revealed at an event how she made a ‘genetic list’ before marrying Akshay. Twinkle boldly said, “I like men who can kick someone,” after which Akshay reveals that she made a whole list of why she should marry him.

At the launch of Twinkle’s book Mrs Funnybones, she revealed that she checked with Akshay about his family and their history of disease because she was going to ‘have his children’. Calling the list ‘practical’ Twinkle said, “Apparently this is something which very few people know but I think it’s common sense. When I married him, I was going to have children with him, so I made a genetic list like what diseases run through his family. I had hidden it from him and he found it.” Karan Johar further said, “That’s really twisted,” to which Twinkle responds, “That’s practical.”

Previously, Twinkle spoke about the ‘genetic list’ on an episode with Koffee With Karan. She revealed that she made a chart of “diseases running in Akshay’s family”.

Twinkle had said on the show about the list, “What are the diseases running in his family? What age did his uncle and his family lose their hair? What did Kanchan Chachi die of? So I would keep asking him about this and he would probably think I am asking because I am very concerned about his family. So I had this chart…that was one chart, the genetic chart”.

She also revealed about making another list. The writer said, “There was also a chart on pros and cons of marrying him. So I had all the advantages and all the disadvantages of marrying him.” To which, Karan asked, “What were the disadvantages?” Twinkle them replied, “So there were two which stayed the same and there were 8 advantages which still stays the same. So nobody could tell me that I didn’t know what I was getting into. It’s right on the bedside.. I didn’t hide anything.”

On the personal front, Twinkle and Akshay are happily married for more than 20 years. The couple has two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.