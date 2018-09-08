Twinkle Khanna: I am not a feminist icon

Twinkle Khanna launched her third book Pyjamas are Forgiving. Twinkle Khanna launched her third book Pyjamas are Forgiving.

Karan Johar hosted the book launch of Pyjamas are Forgiving which is Twinkle Khanna’s latest book. At the event Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh read passages from the book. Khanna’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar and mother, Dimple Kapadia were also present to support her on her big day.

Here, Karan Johar called Twinkle a feminist icon as she has spoken extensively about the same. On being called a feminist icon, Twinkle suggested that being an icon is like being in a tricky situation. She said, “I am definitely a feminist, but I find the word icon itself slightly troublesome. Anyone who is put on a pedestal is in a dangerous position because these are very narrow elevated spaces. One little dance, one drink and off you fall. So I am not any kind of an icon. I just do my work, and walk ahead quietly.”

Johar, who has also read the book, asked Twinkle if she wrote the book keeping in mind that it could become a mainstream movie or digital content one day “as it has all the prerequisites like an amazing development of characters, it has a fast speedy narrative, it also has an interval point, a midpoint, for the same.”

To this, Twinkle said, “No, I don’t really write to turn my books into movies. Salaam Noni Appa became a play, but that just happened. When I wrote Muruganantham’s story, we were very clear that this was something very urgent and really had to be made into a movie as people had to see it. So Balki wrote that beautifully and made that movie. I don’t think there is an end goal that everything has to become cinema. I am happy if it remains a book that people read and like.”

The actor-turned-author then also spoke about how she was affected by the #MeToo movement, and how it holds a special place in this book. She said, “Everything that happens in the world, kind of impacts in my writing. The #MeToo movement has impacted all of us. It is not just women, but men too as it has made us examine our ingrained behaviour. And it has found its way in my book as well. I do address the fine line between ‘yes’ and ‘no’ as there is a lot of ambiguity about consensual sex.”

