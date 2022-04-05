Twinkle Khanna jokes about The Kashmir Files’ success, says her colleagues ‘have turned into clerks like’ Manoj Kumar

Writer Twinkle Khanna, in her new column addressed ‘The Kashmir Files wave’, joked about the ‘nationalist’ inside her colleagues that is straining to profit off the audience’s interest in such films.

Twinkle’s column, published in The Times of India, was mainly about the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars situation, but was peppered with comments about not just The Kashmir Files, but also news of Daler Mehndi having purchased ‘property’ in the Metaverse.

She wrote, “11 am: In a meeting at a producer’s office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, Manoj Kumar, have all turned into clerks.”

She continued, “8 pm: Mother has invited us over for dinner and while she is fussing over her granddaughter, I inform her that I too have registered a title based on the Kashmir Files wave. ‘I am going to make a movie called Nail File.’ ‘About what? A disastrous manicure,’ she asks.”

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar, and has often made self-aware jokes about how their political ideologies differ. Akshay spoke about the same to Bombay Times in 2017. He said, “Both Twinkle and I are not against anyone. She has her point of view and I have mine. That’s the way things should be between a husband and wife. If I tell her to do things my way, it’s wrong on my part. Such things can cause trouble and even break a relationship.”

The Kashmir Files has become the runaway success story of the year. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has made Rs 331 crore worldwide.