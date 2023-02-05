Twinkle Khanna says relationship with Akshay Kumar began due to ‘boredom’: ‘Eventually led to matrimony’

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has said that her love story with co-star and husband Akshay Kumar began due to boredom. Her beautiful play of words hinted that her boredom played a major role while their romance was new and she also added that she used to take up the arduous task of jogging with Akshay.

In her column for The Time Of India, Twinkle wrote, “On the other hand, being bored at one point, (before the advent of smartphones, where I could idle away hours scrolling through feeds of airport looks) also made me more receptive to taking up the arduous task of jogging with my co-actor, which eventually led to matrimony and two kids with slightly more athletic genes.”

Twinkle and Akshay got married in 2001 and they have two kids, Aarav and Nitara. She had earlier said that their relationship started as a fling. She had just gotten out of a long relationship and wasn’t ready for a commitment. However, the two fell in love and eventually tied the knot.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay talked about Twinkle and said, “Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person any man could wish to wake up next to. She holds me up when I’m falling, and puts me down when I’m flying. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans when I am sitting idle. Tina is everything to me. She is my reality check.”

Twinkle, in her witty style, had written on their 22nd wedding anniversary. “On our fifth date, I told him, ‘I would never marry someone like you.’ He instantly replied,’ I don’t remember asking you.’ I was so impressed with that line.”

She continued, “It’s been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, independence and stability.’ As for what he has written in the card: I don’t know if I have the wisdom of a queen but the man does have the patience of a saint and most importantly, a heart of gold. You don’t have to be alike to make it work, you just have to like each other enough.”