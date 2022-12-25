scorecardresearch
Twinkle Khanna is ‘glad’ she missed Akshay Kumar’s Christmas performance, Katrina Kaif-Vicky enjoy family time

Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Christmas celebrations.

akshay kumar, katrina kaif, vicky kaushalCelebrities celebrate Christmas with their family. (Photo: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

The film industry is currently relishing Christmas lights as they celebrate the season of joy with their loved ones. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, the couples seem to be enjoying every bit of the holiday season. 

Katrina celebrated Christmas with Vicky, his family and her sister Isa Kaif. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a family picture and wished her fans a ‘Merry Christmas.” Vicky shared a glimpse of their Christmas decorations. The photo also gave a peek at Vicky and Katrina’s adorable photo hanging on the tree. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Akshay and Twinkle’s Christmas started on a hilarious note. Akshay, who is currently vacationing in Goa with his family, posted a video of him pretending to play a guitar. The actor who was in full Christmas spirits, also danced and lip synced a Christmas song. He wrote in the caption, “POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still – neither me, nor the camera.” Twinkle quickly replied in the comments section, “I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh took to his Instagram handle and gave a sneak into his Christmas celebrations. The director posted an adorable picture with Nayanthara and their twins–Uyir and Ulagam. He wrote in the caption, “Uyir , Ulagam , Nayan , Wikki & family wish you a Merry Christmas 🎅 & a Happy NewYear. Wit love in abundance! And honest prayers To God to give everyone all the happiness and blessings to live a life that u have always dreamt about.” (Sic)

